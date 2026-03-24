Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

March 26, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -2.1°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

No fire, just a scaredy cat

No fire, just a scaredy cat

Fort-Coulonge firefighters, from left, Roger Berubé, Chris Walls, and Nicholas Jolin worked together to rescue a scared cat from a tree where it had spent the night. Photo: Fort-Coulonge Fire Department

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

SIGN UP FOR FREE
RECENT NEWS
ADVERTISEMENT
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

Fort-Coulonge firefighters spent Friday morning rescuing a scared cat from a tree.

Assistant chief Gilles Dionne said the department got the call around 9 a.m. that day, while a group of firefighters were already at the station doing some cleaning and maintenance work.

He said a concerned resident had called the municipality looking for help for the cat, which had spent the night in the tree. 

Dionne said it while it took three firefighters to perform the rescue – Roger Berubé and Nicholas Jolin held the ladder, while Chris Walls climbed it to secure the scaredy cat – a handful more joined them to witness the adventure.  

“The cat didn’t do any fuss really,” said Dionne, surprised, noting he believed this to be the first time in his thirty-some years with the department that he’d been called to rescue a feline. “It’s not too often you see stuff like that.”



Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!



Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media

More Local News

No fire, just a scaredy cat

Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe Now

For over 140 years, The Equity has delivered trusted, independent reporting that keeps the Pontiac informed — and connected.

With printing and labour costs rising, and ad revenue shifting to social media giants, your support is more essential than ever. By subscribing, you help us continue telling the stories that shape our region.

SUBSCRIPTIONS
CONTRIBUTIONS