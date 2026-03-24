No fire, just a scaredy cat

Fort-Coulonge firefighters spent Friday morning rescuing a scared cat from a tree.

Assistant chief Gilles Dionne said the department got the call around 9 a.m. that day, while a group of firefighters were already at the station doing some cleaning and maintenance work.

He said a concerned resident had called the municipality looking for help for the cat, which had spent the night in the tree.

Dionne said it while it took three firefighters to perform the rescue – Roger Berubé and Nicholas Jolin held the ladder, while Chris Walls climbed it to secure the scaredy cat – a handful more joined them to witness the adventure.

“The cat didn’t do any fuss really,” said Dionne, surprised, noting he believed this to be the first time in his thirty-some years with the department that he’d been called to rescue a feline. “It’s not too often you see stuff like that.”