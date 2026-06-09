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June 11, 2026

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My Jell-O egg salad adventure

Dear Editor,

I would like to start off by saying how much I enjoy THE EQUITY and have for many years. Over that time I’ve seen photos of people with their Equity in hand while they are on an adventure in some far off place. I didn’t leave home but THE EQUITY took me on an adventure by way of your recipe for jelly egg salad, shared from the Wyman Women’s Institute cookbook. ‘Egad,’ or something like that, was my first reaction. Then, on a boring day, I looked and, lo and behold, I had all the ingredients. How I had Jell-O I’m not sure, and I didn’t check the expiry date. (Does Jell-O expire?) It only took four eggs so I figured if it was a failure then at least not too expensive. I did hedge my bets and made a regular one too. Long story short, it wasn’t nearly as bad as it sounded. In fact, kind of good. We agreed regular egg salad was still better. But as a novelty I would make it again but not tell people what it was until they had tried it. So as Caleb said, crazier things have come out of Wyman. Keep the recipes coming, especially the weird ones!

Karen Davies, Otter Lake

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