MRC surveying Pontiac seniors, developing regional policy

MRC Pontiac is surveying those over 50 years old throughout the territory as part of the creation of a “senior friendly” strategy for local municipalities.

The survey, which will be open until Jan. 31, is available here in English and French. Paper copies are available at municipal offices and at the MRC office in Campbell’s Bay. It can also be completed by phone by calling 819-648-5689.

Back at the November council of mayors meeting, a $26,186.96 contract was approved to hire the non-profit organization CommunAgir to create a “senior-friendly” policy for the region as well as participating municipalities.

MRC economic development officer for culture Marie Gionet said that in addition to the survey, in the late winter or spring the MRC plans on having two in-person meetings, one with the public (seniors and their families) as well as one with their key partners. She added that they may be able to share some preliminary findings from the survey at these meetings.

The information gathered will be analyzed by a working committee, which Gionet said will be made up of organizations that work with seniors, such as regional health authority CISSSO, the Maison de Famille, etc. in order to draft policy and action plans which are expected to be presented to the MRC council in September.

The policy will aim to foster seniors’ inclusion in the community, as well as ensure municipal priorities are aligned with their health and well-being. CommunAgir will be creating an overall “senior-friendly” policy for the MRC, as well as personalized action plans for implementing it in each of the participating municipalities, as different communities have different challenges for their senior population. Gionet said that the list of municipalities was not yet final, though it currently is as follows: Alleyn-et-Cawood, Bryson, Chichester, Fort-Coulonge, l’Île-du-Grand-Calumet, L’Isle aux Allumettes, Litchfield, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Otter Lake, Shawville, Sheenboro, and Thorne.

The project was funded with $1,000 from each participating municipality and the remainder coming from the FRR component 2 budget (a provincial fund from the ministry of municipal affairs, which is distributed by the MRC).