May 21, 2025

The Equity
Military training scheduled for areas of the Pontiac 

The Canadian Armed Forces conducts military training at the Petawawa training area in 2016. Photo: Garrison Petawawa Facebook page.
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca
The Canadian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces Command is notifying residents living in several areas along the Ottawa River there will be routine military training taking place this week and into next. 

Training is planned for the Garrison Petawawa area May 22 and 23; for the Portage du Fort area May 26 and 27; for Cobden, Davidson and Petawawa areas May 27 and 28; and for the Oiseau Rock area near Sheenboro May 29 and 30. 

“During the periods noted above, area residents may notice increased military and civilian vehicle traffic, small low-flying drones, and military personnel carrying firearms. Residents may also hear noises associated with explosives and blank small arms fire at night,” explains the press release announcing the training. 

It says training will also involve the use of jets and military helicopters, which may be heard further from the training location than other planned activities. 



The press release assures “efforts will be made to minimize disruptions to the public.” 

