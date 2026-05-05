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Military helicopter exercises in Davidson on Wednesday and Thursday

Military helicopter exercises in Davidson on Wednesday and Thursday

The Canadian Armed Forces conducts military training at the Petawawa training area in 2016. Photo: Garrison Petawawa Facebook page.
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Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is advising the public that troops will be conducting military exercises near the Davidson sawmill in Mansfield-et-Pontefract on Wednesday and Thursday (May 6 and 7). 

The training will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 6 and night training will take place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 7. 

“Residents can expect to see up to four CH-146 Griffon aircraft with door guns and hear military aircraft in this area,” a statement from National Defence reads. 

“No ammunition will be used in the door guns, and no firing of weapons will take place during the training.”

The statement concludes by thanking residents for their cooperation.

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Military helicopter exercises in Davidson on Wednesday and Thursday

Caleb Nickerson
caleb@theequity.ca

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