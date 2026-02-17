Giant Tiger
February 18, 2026

Meeting a need

My small stray cat has started expressing herself in new ways. She stretches her little body up near me when I am at the sink, and waits. That’s where I feed her, so I get it. I put food in her dish. Her water bowl is near the bathroom and she waits there as I go by. There’s water in the bowl but she wants fresh cold water, so I replenish it. Animals cannot speak, but they can communicate, if you’re in tune. And kindness wins them over.

It can take us longer to trust people. You must feel safe to express your heart to another. When you are misunderstood or your feelings are minimized, it cuts deep and so you continue emotionally alone. Trusting God can be the same. If a parent or caregiver has failed us, we can’t relate to a God we cannot see, so we don’t even try.  But, He is real and He cares. His love is greater than anything we can ever imagine. It just takes a brave little step on our part.  We must believe. When we do, His love rushes in to fill us. The cross says I love you. 



