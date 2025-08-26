Lavoie family graveyard gets some love

Giant Tiger
August 27, 2025

After more than 100 years, Waltham’s Lavoie family graveyard has a monument to mark those buried there. Ann, Stewart and Grant Fiachetti trekked to the remote site earlier this month to install the monument in honour of their mother Beulah Lavoie and grandfather Marcel Lavoie, who wanted to be buried at the site. Local history enthusiast Mike Lamothe, who married into the family years ago, said the family lived nearby the cemetery on Cesair Paul Road until the early 1930s, when then-four-year-old Beulah accidentally burned the cabin down by making too big of an anti-mosquito smudge under its step. Listed on the monument are Baptist Lavoie, Sr., Baptist Lavoie, Jr., Philamen Lavoie, Mary (four years old), Kenny (three years old), Delbert (baby), and an unknown baby. Photo: Audrey Sharpe
