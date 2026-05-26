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May 28, 2026

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Language police

Dear Editor,

I feel bad for Jeremy Williams and Erin Davis, for the pain and grief they are going through with the OQLF language police harassing their business. I love their sign!

Back around 2012 when I was developing Clarendon Point just east of Portage, where we sold 14 river front lots to many, mostly from Ontario and Quebec, I had a 16’x 20’ English sign at the entrance on Armitage Road off 303 promoting the business.

I was called by the OQLF one day and ordered to make the sign bilingual or I would be fined and eventually jailed if the fine was not paid.

I won’t say exactly what I said but added that I would be at the Shawville Fair all that weekend, so come and get me you traitor because the fine will never be paid.

They never showed and the sign was never altered. Now they want to rule social media as well. What next? Tell them to buzz-off in both official languages.

I lived in Shawville from 1951 to 1969 and loved it like Shawville bread and Quyon butter.

All the best Jeremy and Erin, my thoughts are with you.

Mick Armitage, Ottawa

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