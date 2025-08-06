Giant Tiger
August 6, 2025
The Equity

The Equity
The Equity

Kids flood Bristol Market

Kids flood Bristol Market

Brothers Tommy (left) and George (right) Lewis take a turn to make music on the drum set of the Roving Recycler, one of the many kid-friendly activities set up at the Bristol Market’s fifth annual kids day on Saturday. On top of the yard games that are a market staple, Saturday’s market featured different kid-focused performers, music, a balloon twister, a bouncy castle, and a face painter. Emily Reid, president of the non-profit that runs the weekly market, said they started to host kids day on the August long-weekend to offer a way to include little ones in the weekly gathering. Photo: Emma McGrath
Emma McGrath
