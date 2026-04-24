Fourth-grader donates $500 to Hospital Foundation

A young Clarendon lad donated $500 he earned from selling a market lamb at the Shawville Fair last year to the Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation, in memory of his grandmother.

Fourth-grader Lawson Coles’ 4-H market lamb Cale was purchased for $3,300 by Shawville Ford, and his father Dave said his son wanted to give back to the community.

“He came up with the idea when we were originally getting everything ready for last year at the Shawville Fair and he said he wanted to donate it to a good cause,” he said.

Lawson said that he had settled on the hospital foundation because his grandmother Jean Coles, who passed away in Oct. 2025, had received treatment there.

“I chose to make it because my nan had cancer, so I wanted to give it to them to help other people,” he said.

Lawson also thanked the MacKechnies for purchasing his lamb.

Hospital Foundation President Allan Dean said that he was thrilled that someone so young was stepping up in this way.

“To have the young people taking active interest in this type of thing, it’s great to see,” he said.