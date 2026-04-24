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CWL lauds longtime members

CWL lauds longtime members

Members of parishes from Bryson, Portage-du-Fort and Bryson gathered to celebrate longtime members of the Catholic Women’s League on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: K.C. Jordan
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K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca

Bryson’s Immaculate Conception Church played host to members from L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet and Portage-du-Fort on Wednesday for a ceremony recognizing longtime members of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL). 

After members of all parishes observed a mass, CWL secretary Jackie Ralston awarded longtime members with pins for their service to the League and to the church. 

Sainte-Anne’s church on L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet saw five members recognized: Jeanne Haley (60 years of service), Janet Dumouchel (50 years), Diane Dillon (25 years), Irene Gratton (10 years) and Lucy Imbleau (10 years). 

Bryson’s Immaculate Conception Church recognized two members: Joanne Ralston (40 years) and Connie St-Pierre (25 years).

Dumouchel said she was proud to receive the award for 50 years of service, which included volunteering at bake sales and events the League hosted over the years. 

“When I first joined, I thought it was something I could be in to help out,” she said, adding that she also played lots of cards over the years.

Sainte-Anne member Joan Derouin said the CWL is lucky to have Dumouchel as a member. 

“She’s been one of our most faithful CWL members for many years. We’re happy to have her,” she said.

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CWL lauds longtime members

K.C. Jordan
kc@theequity.ca

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