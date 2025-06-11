Fill out our survey for a chance to win Shawville Fair passes!
Current Issue

June 11, 2025

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP
The Equity

Trending Topics:

Federal Election

Municipal Elections

LATEST EDITION

Continuing the story

Jon Stewart, Calumet Media
Jon Stewart
jon@calumetmedia.ca
Read More

For nearly a century and a half, THE EQUITY has told the story of the Pontiac — written one week at a time. It has marked our milestones, preserved our history, and held up a mirror to the communities we call home. This paper has documented the lives of my family and thousands of others who have shaped this region, and it’s an honour to now serve as its publisher.

While this marks a new chapter in the life of THE EQUITY, the core values of the paper remain steadfast. The editorial team continues to operate with full independence, under the leadership of Sophie Kuijper Dickson. The newsroom’s integrity, its commitment to fairness, and its role as the voice of the Pontiac will remain untouched by business decisions or ownership. My role is to support that work — quietly and from a distance — stepping forward only when needed, such as in this note.

When powerful winds swept through our region and power outages stretched along the Ottawa River, we collected the basic facts of what had happened, tried to get important answers, and got a story online by noon the next day. It was far from groundbreaking – most newsrooms now operate with this kind of turnaround – but for this 142-year-old weekly publication, we were trying something new. The response was overwhelming. We recorded the highest level of website traffic in our history — because we shared timely, reliable updates from down the road. That moment affirmed what THE EQUITY does best: it shows up when it matters most.

As we look to the future, THE EQUITY will continue to evolve. Despite rumours, there are no plans to end the print edition anytime soon. Many of our readers — especially seniors — still rely on the printed paper as their primary source of local news. But for those born after 1980, news is more often read on a phone or delivered by email than picked up in print. Our audience will continue to shift, and we’ll continue to adapt. What won’t change is our commitment to serving readers in whatever format they prefer — and keeping THE EQUITY a trusted voice for the Pontiac, both in print and online, for years to come.

Pontiac Printshop


Jon Stewart

The Equity

First published in 1883, The Equity has been the Voice of the Pontiac for more than 140 years. Our print edition is delivered to subscribers every Wednesday and is available at stores through-out the Ottawa Valley.

  • 133 Centre Street, Shawville, Quebec J0X 2Y0

Current Issue

June 11, 2025

CURRENT EDITION
PREVIOUS ISSUES

In The Equity

In the Community

Account

More

The Equity is owned and operated by Calumet Media Inc.

Government of Canada

This project was made possible with the support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News