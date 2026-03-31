Accepting the change

Most of my life I have been actively working in what I would call the Lord’s work. Sunday school, extracurricular activities in the evening, trips to weekend retreats, etc. But, I’m beginning to find I can’t do what I used to do. And, as I look around, I am noticing many of my friends and acquaintances are in the same boat. Our age has dictated the change.

There is a season for everything and God is not hindered when some of His workers slow down and eventually stop. There will be others to carry on. There always will be. We just need to pray because prayer is the most powerful thing anyone can do in every situation.