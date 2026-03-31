Note to Readers: Printing Changes at The Equity
Current Issue

April 2, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville 1.9°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Accepting the change

Accepting the change

Register Now & Get Access to 4 Free Stories Per Month

SIGN UP FOR FREE
RECENT NEWS
ADVERTISEMENT
The Equity
The Equity

Most of my life I have been actively working in what I would call the Lord’s work. Sunday school, extracurricular activities in the evening, trips to weekend retreats, etc. But, I’m beginning to find I can’t do what I used to do. And, as I look around, I am noticing many of my friends and acquaintances are in the same boat. Our age has dictated the change.

There is a season for everything and God is not hindered when some of His workers slow down and eventually stop. There will be others to carry on. There always will be. We just need to pray because prayer is the most powerful thing anyone can do in every situation.



Register or subscribe to read this content

Thanks for stopping by! This article is available to readers who have created a free account or who subscribe to The Equity.

When you register for free with your email, you get access to a limited number of stories at no cost. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to everything we publish—and directly support quality local journalism here in the Pontiac.

Register or Subscribe Today!



Log in to your account

ADVERTISEMENT
Calumet Media

More Local News

Accepting the change

The Equity
The Equity

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News

Subscribe Now

For over 140 years, The Equity has delivered trusted, independent reporting that keeps the Pontiac informed — and connected.

With printing and labour costs rising, and ad revenue shifting to social media giants, your support is more essential than ever. By subscribing, you help us continue telling the stories that shape our region.

SUBSCRIPTIONS
CONTRIBUTIONS