Waltham notes

Congratulations is extended to our new fire chief Michelle Vanasse. We wish you all the best in your new role.

Happy belated birthday is wished to our dear neighbour Megan Kelly-Rochon, and little PJ Romain, who celebrated birthdays on Feb. 27. We hope you enjoyed your special day.

Happy birthday is wished to Lucy Rabb (Cobe Rabb’s mother) of Kanata, who celebrated her birthday on Feb. 27. Lucy, we hope you enjoyed your special day.

Happy belated birthday is also extended to Diane McKnight and Cynthia Belaire, who are celebrating their birthdays on Mar. 1. We hope that you enjoy your special day, girls.

Birthday wishes are extended to Margo Kelly, who celebrated her birthday on Mar. 1. Margo, we hope you enjoyed your special day. It was nice chatting with you at breakfast on Sunday morning.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of James Perry, of Pembroke. James was the beloved husband of Mary-Anzaldua-Perry. James was born and raised in Waltham. He had a contagious smile and a sense of humour along with a strong sense of loyalty to family and friends. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary, his family and friends at this difficult time

Happy 8th birthday is wished to Zoey Valliquette, granddaughter of Paulette and Yvan Pelletier. Zoey celebrated her birthday on Mar. 2.

John Romain is celebrating a birthday on Mar. 9. We hope it is a good one.

Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour head before going to bed this coming Saturday night. We spring forward to daylight savings time. It sure will be nice to have more daylight hours in the evening.