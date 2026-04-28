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April 30, 2026

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Waltham notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Larry Gleason in the recent passing of his dearly loved wife, Nancy Lapierre-Gleason. Nancy and Larry lived in Sheenboro. 

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Connie Levesque and the Levesque-Belec families, in the recent passing of her dearly loved sister Kathleen Levesque-Belec of Mansfield. She was the beloved wife of Donald Levesque. 

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Sally Romain in the recent passing of her dearly loved sister, Laura Mae Dunn-Morris. She was the beloved wife of the late Neil Morris.

Love and best wishes are wished to Fay Leroy and Gilda Heaney, who celebrated birthdays on Apr. 27. We hope that you had a wonderful day.

Birthday wishes and love are wished to Lisa Bechamp, who celebrates her birthday today, Apr. 30. Lisa, we hope that you enjoyed your special day.

The happiest of birthdays and love is wished to our dear Michael, who is celebrating his birthday on May 2. Michael, may the coming year be filled with blessings of love, peace and joy.

Little Lenix Soucie daughter of Kayla and Nick Soucie is celebrating her 6th birthday on May 6. We sure hope that you have a fun day full of surprises.

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