Waltham notes

I sure hope that everyone enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day.

The ice storm that we had in our area this past week was not as bad as they had predicted. Although everyone took precautionary measures, buses were cancelled, schools and government offices were closed and activities were cancelled. We lost power here in Waltham for approximately four and a half hours. Some areas did not get their hydro back up and running till the next day.

It is that time of the year again and Ray Bechamp is preparing his equipment for tapping his trees and collecting the maple sap. This year Ray had lots of help to drill the holes, install the spigots and hang the pails. With lots of helpers, everybody had a task and the setup was like an assembly line operation. Let us hope that the weather co-operates and all this effort results in a good maple syrup harvest.

Birthday and anniversary wishes are extended to all of those celebrating this coming week.