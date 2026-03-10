Waltham notes

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Sharon Durocher-Fleming, of Chapeau. She was the beloved wife of Herbert Fleming. Sharon was born and raised in Waltham. She was a woman of remarkable strength, dedication and heart. The love of her life was her husband Herbie, her children and grandchildren. Sharon had worked at Conroy’s Grocery for 41 years and they become her second family. She had a wonderful smile and always put everyone first. She will be sorrowfully missed by all who have known and loved her. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time. May you RIP dear Sharon.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Anne-Marie Adam of Chapeau. Anne-Marie was a devoted teacher, confidante and cherished friend to many. Our heartfelt, sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Get well wishes are extended to Charlie Ethier, who had a knee replacement surgery this past week. Love and prayers are sent to you Charlie for a speedy recovery.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Laurina Dempsey, who celebrated her birthday on Mar. 7. Laurina, we hope that you had a wonderful birthday.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to our godson Patrick Pilon, of Ottawa, who is celebrating his birthday on Mar. 15. Patrick, we hope that you enjoy your special day.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to Charlie Andrews, who is celebrating his birthday on Mar. 16. Charlie, enjoy your special day.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!