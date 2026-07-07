Waltham notes

This past week, we were in a severe heat wave. Some days, the temperature was 45 with the humidex. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we experienced severe thunderstorms with torrential rainfall and very strong winds. We lost power on Tuesday night into the wee hours of Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon ‘til Thursday morning. There were trees down and some damage, but luckily no one was injured. Ottawa wasn’t so lucky, as the experienced torrential rain, roads were impassable and basements were flooded.

On Sunday afternoon, we celebrated our granddaughter Bella’s birthday with a barbecue and a lovely birthday cake.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Earle Potvin. He was the beloved husband of the late Bonnie Jean (nee Fetterly). He was a dedicated and loving father to his children and grandchildren. Dr. Potvin was the chief surgeon for many decades at the Shawville Community Hospital and had treated many patients in the Pontiac. He was a wonderful doctor, working most times 24/7. He treated his patients with ultimate care and compassion. He was recently honoured for his years of dedication with the unveiling of the Dr. Earle Potvin Wing and surgical department at the Shawville Community Hospital. He was a man of great faith. Dr. Potvin and Bonnie were very involved in their community and he was a long standing member of the Lions Club. He will be sorely missed. May he RIP.

Birthday wishes and love is wished to my nephew Jesse Pilon, of Casselman, who is celebrating a birthday today. May you have an awesome day and year ahead Jesse.

Happy anniversary and love is wished to my sister Joyce and husband Jim and to Carolyn and Gerard Pharand, who are celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary on July 15. May you enjoy many more years of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.