Waltham notes

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Keith Laroche of Fort Coulonge. Keith was the beloved son of Lucie Rivet (Rocky Bertrand) and the late Michel Jr. Laroche. He was a helpful young man with a big heart. He was always ready to lend a helping hand with a smile. Keith will be sadly missed by his family and friends

We were also saddened to hear of the passing of Bertha Nephin of Chichester. She was the beloved wife of the late Thaddeus Nephin. Our heartfelt, sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Larry and I enjoyed a lovely ride on the Quyon Ferry. It was a lovely day to enjoy the beautiful scenery. We are so lucky to have this commuting service between Quebec and Ontario.

This coming Sunday is Father’s Day. I sure hope that every Dad gets to enjoy some R&R. Let us lift up a silent prayer for all fathers that are no longer with us.