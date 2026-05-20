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May 21, 2026

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Waltham notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

 I sure hope that everyone enjoyed the beautiful long weekend that we had. My brother Brian of Cornwall came on Sunday. We had a lovely visit and we got caught up on the family news.

Happy birthday is wished to Ron Bartman, who celebrated his birthday on May 17. May you be blessed in the coming year with health, happiness surrounded by the love of your family and friends.

Danny Bechamp, of Barrhaven is celebrating his birthday on May 22. Danny, hope it is a good one.

Birthday wishes and love is wished to my dear friend Lyne Bechamp, who is celebrating her birthday on May 23. May you be blessed in the coming year with health and happiness surrounded by the love of your family and friends.

Birthday wishes are extended to Barry Harkins, who is also celebrating his birthday on May 23. Enjoy your special day Barry.

Birthday wishes is extended to Serge Beaubien, who is celebrating his birthday on May 24. Enjoy your special day Serge.

Birthday wishes are extend to Shannon Pelletier, of Arnrprior, who is celebrating her birthday On May 25th.  Enjoy your special day Shannon. 

On June 13, there will be a Memorial Service at the Ivy Hill Cemetery on Rochon Rd. Afterwards, there  will be a potluck in the Waltham Town Hall. It will be the 40th Anniversary of Homecoming Services for families and friends. Any help would be appreciated, thank you so much.  

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