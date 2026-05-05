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May 7, 2026

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Waltham notes

Helen Perry
Waltham Social Notes

The Ottawa River is still rising and residents on chemin du Traversier can only access their homes by boat. We are hoping and praying the northern waters will not increase the water levels too much higher.

On Saturday, we met up with Mike, Jodi, Alex and Ben and enjoyed a birthday lunch with Mike. It is always nice to get together with family to celebrate family celebrations.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to Hazel Chassie, who is celebrating her birthday on May 7. We hope that you have a wonderful day Hazel, surrounded by the love of your family and friends

Anniversary wishes and love is wished to our dear Rhonda and Mark, who are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary on May 8. May you be blessed with many more years of health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

This coming Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day. I sure  hope that every Mom is pampered and enjoys this special day. Let us lift up a silent prayer to all mother’s who are no longer with us. Happy Mother’s Day.

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