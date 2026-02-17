Giant Tiger
The Equity
The Equity
Waltham – Helen Perry

We are experiencing a mild spell right now. It is nice to be out of the frigid temperatures. We are also noticing that the days are getting longer. It is a sign that spring is just around the corner.

On Saturday evening, we enjoyed a lovely Valentine’s Dinner with dear friends at the Waltham Station Restaurant. Our meal was so tasty and the desserts were amazing. 

Birthday wishes and love is wished to my sister-law- Gail Perry, who is celebrating her birthday on Feb. 20, and to my dear friend Betty Grieve, who is celebrating her  birthday on Feb. 22. Enjoy your special day girls.

Anniversary and birthday wishes are wished to all of those celebrating this coming week.

