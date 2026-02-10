Waltham – Helen Perry

On Friday evening, the Waltham Volunteer Fire Department held a dinner at the Waltham Station Restaurant. It was to honour Charlie Ethier, who retired this past year. He was presented with a plaque for his dedication and faithful service for the past 53 years. Fire chief Larry Perry and Ray Bechamp were also honoured for their dedication and faithful service for the past 54 years. Everyone enjoyed a tasty roast beef dinner with all the trimmings. Lieutenant Michelle Vanasse was the emcee for the evening and spoke quite eloquently about the many years of contributions and leadership by all three senior members.

Belated birthday wishes are extended to Cheryl Lavigne- Raymond, who celebrated her birthday on Feb. 9. Cheryl, we hope that you enjoyed your special day.

Love and best wishes are wished to Lysanne Bechamp, who is celebrating her birthday today. Lysanne, enjoy your special day.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Frankie Turner, who is celebrating his birthday on Feb. 16. Frankie, we hope that it is a good one.

Warm birthday wished are extended to Gerard Pharand, who is celebrating his birthday on Feb. 17. Gerard enjoy your special day.

Happy Valentine’s Day, I hope that everyone feels the love on this special day.