Trump’s setback

Dear Editor,

The American Supreme court has finally ruled on Trump’s tariffs actions, saying they are illegal. Tariffs must be legislated through Congress, not by unilateral presidential decree. Unfortunately the president is now attacking and insulting the judges for being influenced by outside sources. It is well to remember that these same judges were appointed by Trump himself, remarking his appointments are the best ever. The situation for Canada remains precarious as Trump insists on tariffs and continues to threaten Canadian sovereignty. His actions have been aggressively illegal in Venezuela, Cuba, and other places. He has stated that he can destroy countries at will if they don’t accede to his demands. Hopefully his E. crimes will come home to roost sooner rather than later.

Carl Hager, Gatineau