Toller set to win third term as warden

Preliminary election results published by MRC Pontiac indicate two-term warden Jane Toller is set to win a third.

While final votes from the municipality of l’Île-du-Grand-Calumet have yet to be added to the tally, which was last updated at 2 a.m., at this time Toller has 2,338 votes across the MRC, over 600 more than runner-up Jean-Pierre Landry, who has 1,671 votes.

Candidate Josey Bouchard has 1,605 votes, and Bruno St-Cyr has 462 votes.

At the municipal level, voters in seven municipalities have elected new mayors to lead their councils. The results are as follows:







* incumbent, + outgoing from different position

Alleyn-et-Cawood (333 registered voters)

Mayor – Sidney Squitti+ 156 votes (82.54%) Carl Mayer* 33 votes (17.46%)

Seat 1 – Jessica Cayer (Elected by acclamation)







Seat 2 – Guy Bergeron* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Angela Giroux (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – James Giroux* 101 votes (54.01%) Ashley Miljour 86 votes (45.99%)

Seat 5 – Mona Giroux* 112 votes (60.22%) Maggie Early 74 votes (39.78%)

Seat 6 – Amanda Peck (Elected by acclamation)

Bristol (1,128 registered voters)

Mayor – Valerie Twolan-Graham+ 312 votes (53.06%) Brent Orr* 276 votes (46.94%)

Seat 1 – Steven Gray 317 votes (54.47%) Alex Mahon 265 votes (45.53%)

Seat 2 – Archie Greer* 406 votes (70.12%) Angela Davis 140 votes (24.18%) Christine Rybak 33 votes (5.7%)

Seat 3 – Meaghan McConnell* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Greg Graham* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Nancy Crain 314 votes (53.49%) Kim Crawford* 273 votes (46.51%)

Seat 6 – Remo Pasteris 332 votes (57.34%) Randy Chabot 247 votes (42.66%)

Bryson (540 registered voters)

Mayor – Joanne Ralston+ 138 votes (46.62%) Eric Harrington 126 votes (42.57%) Jian Zhang+ 32 votes (10.81%)

Seat 1 – David Miljour* 134 votes (46.05%) Christina Cameron 129 votes (44.33%) Kelly Nitschkie 28 votes (9.62%)

Seat 2 – Gerald Stewart 105 votes (35.84%) Suzanne Romain 92 votes (31.4%) Melanie Ostrom 78 votes (26.62%) Daphnie Cameron 18 votes (6.14%)

Seat 3 – Serge Lance* (Elected by acclamation)Seat 4 – Marc Gauthier+ 166 votes (56.66%) Wayne Cameron* 127 votes (43.34%)

Campbell’s Bay (588 registered voters)

Mayor – Raymond Pilon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Leen Matthyssen* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Tim Ferrigan* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – D. J. Dagenais (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Stéphanie Hébert Shea* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Willy Rivet 194 votes (70.55%) Vince Belland 81 votes (29.45%)

Seat 6 – Suzanne Dubeau-Pilon* (Elected by acclamation)

Chichester (310 registered voters)

Mayor – Donald Gagnon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Dustin Denault* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Louis Schryer* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Jacques Fleury* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Chrissy Ann Payne* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Corey Bissonnette* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Cameron Montgomery 80 votes (61.54 per cent) Tony Kime 50 votes (38.46) 130 valid votes

Clarendon (1,199 registered voters)

Mayor – Edward Walsh* 321 votes (60.45%) Michael Hodgins 210 votes (39.55%)

Seat 1 – Rick Younge* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Jeffrey Hannaberry 230 votes (43.31%) Jonathan Dagg* 221 votes (41.62%) Stephen Sharpe 80 votes (15.07%)

Seat 3 – Phillip Elliott* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Phillip Holmes* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Eric Smith* 299 votes (56.63%) Nicholas Murdock 229 votes (43.37%)

Seat 6 – Mavis Hanna* (Elected by acclamation)

Fort-Coulonge (1,103 registered voters)

Mayor – Pierre Cyr 395 votes (59.04%) Philippe Ouellet+ 274 votes (40.96%)

Seat 1 – Dave Hérault* 501 votes (74.66%) Christine Francoeur+ 170 votes (25.34%)

Seat 2 – Sylvain Fortin (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Gaétan Graveline* 401 votes (60.03%)Terry Charette 267 votes (39.97%)

Seat 4 – Ian Dagenais (Elected by acclamation)

l’Île-du-Grand-Calumet (597 registered voters)

Mayor – Jean-Louis Corriveau* 176 votes (50.87%) Sylvain Tremblay 170 votes (49.13%)

Seat 1 – Brian Duval 190 votes (82.97%) Serge Newberry 39 votes (17.03%)

Seat 2 – Riley Griffin (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Chantal Corriveau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Jean-Guy Brousseau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Marcelle Dumouchel 176 votes (58.67%) Francine Tremblay 124 votes (41.33%)

Seat 6 – Adrienne Turgeon* (Elected by acclamation)

L’Isle-aux-Allumettes (1,340 registered voters)

Mayor – Corey Spence* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Mariette Sallafranque* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Patrick Fleming* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Ivan Schryer* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Adele Allard (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Brian Adam* 232 votes (57.14%) Jeremiah Nephin 174 votes (42.86%)

Seat 6 – Robert Chafe* (Elected by acclamation)

Litchfield (491 registered voters)

Mayor – Colleen Lariviere* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Terry Racine* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Courtney Harris* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Travis Corriveau 130 votes (81.76%) Oleksandra Oleszkiewicz 29 votes (18.24%)

Seat 4 – Rick Frost* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Emile Morin* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – John Stitt* (Elected by acclamation)

Mansfield-et-Pontefract (2,012 registered voters)

Mayor – Sandra Armstrong* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Daphne Laycock 571 votes (57.1%) Richard Morrissette* 429 votes (42.9%)

Seat 2 – Brian Boisvert* 534 votes (53.56%) Richard Pleau 463 votes (46.44%)

Seat 3 – Gilles Dionne 788 votes (78.56%) Ghislaine Fortin 215 votes (21.44%)

Seat 4 – Pierre Aubrey 527 votes (52.7%) Garry Ladouceur* 473 votes (47.3%)

Seat 5 – Colin LeBrun 582 votes (58.03%) Claudette Béland* 421 votes (41.97%)

Seat 6 – Sébastien Denault* 683 votes (68.3%) Louise Belec 317 votes (31.7%)

Otter Lake (1,055 registered voters)

Mayor – Jennifer Quaile* votes 384 (69.76%) Sonia St-Laurent 166 votes (30.24%)

Seat 1 – Vincent Jones (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Gerry Bimm (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Daniel Lamarche* 306 votes (56.56%) Natasha St-Aubin 235 votes (43.44%)

Seat 4 – Penny Dubeau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Lionel Racine 362 votes (67.79%) Donna Roy 172 votes (32.21%)

Seat 6 – Robin Zacharias* 409 votes (74.91%) Valérie Lamoureux 137 votes (25.09%)

Portage-du-Fort (238 registered voters)

Mayor – Kevin Murphy 98 votes (52.69%) Lynne Judd-Cameron* 88 votes (47.31%)

Seat 1 – Martin Hérault votes (%) Jacqueline McCallum votes (%)

Seat 2 – Nicole Thompson 106 votes (56.99%) Brooke Mallette* 80 votes (43.01%)

Seat 3 – Dominic Bisson* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Kim Elliott* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Cody Coughlin* 83 votes (44.86%) Robert McCallum 74 votes (40%) Rodrigo Morante Tirado 28 votes (15.14%)

Seat 6 – Alan Farrell* 128 votes (69.19%) Jacques Desjardins 57 votes (30.81%)

Rapides-des-Joachims (115 registered voters)

Mayor – Roger Peter Lafond (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Stephany Rauche* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Dale Levesque 34 votes (52.31%) Noel Leclerc* 31 votes (47.69%)

Seat 3 – Anne-Marie Butler 44 votes (66.67%) Cassandra Burany 22 votes (33.33%)

Seat 4 – Kelsey Daly* (Elected by acclamation)

Shawville (registered voters)

Mayor – William McCleary* 428 votes (65.95%) Linda Davis 221 votes (34.05%)

Seat 1 – Julien Gagnon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Lyse-Ann Gregory Lacourse 462 votes (71.3%) Christine Armitage 186 votes (28.7%)

Seat 3 – Lisa Taylor 467 votes (72.52%) Joanne Dumouchel 177 votes (27.48%)

Seat 4 – Richard Armitage* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Inger Vandervelden Elliott 344 votes (53.5%) Randy Gagnon 299 votes (46.5%)

Seat 6 – Katie Sharpe* 348 votes (53.87%) Cathy Meier 298 votes (46.13%)

Sheenboro (273 registered voters)

Mayor – Doris Venasse Ranger* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Mary Beth Jones (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – John Brennan* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Michel Morency (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Jean Gleason (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Sara Lafreniere 92 votes (59.35%) Joann McCann Magill 63 votes (40.65%)

Seat 6 – Karen Shea* (Elected by acclamation)

Thorne (676 registered voters)

Mayor – Terrence Murdock 120 votes (38.71%) Karen- Daly Kelly* 95 votes (30.65%) Deborah Stafford+ 95 votes (30.65%)

Seat 1 – David Berry votes (%) John Ward votes (%)

Seat 2 – Marsha Bean* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Robert Blaskie* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Christine Anderson 154 votes (51.51%) Lisanne Erskine 145 votes (48.49%)

Seat 5 – Samantha Jane Renaud 162 votes (52.43%) Karen Dunlop, McIsaac 95 votes (30.74%) Todd Smith 52 votes (16.83%)

Seat 6 – Terri-lyn Blaskie 238 votes (78.03%) Norma Charette – Turcotte+ 67 votes (21.97%)

Waltham (375 registered voters)

Mayor – Jordan Evans 173 votes (72.69%) Odette Godin* 65 votes (27.31%)

Seat 1 – Chantal Fortin 130 votes (54.85%) Mark Burnett 107 votes (45.15%)

Seat 2 – Francis Turner 155 votes (64.58%) Leonard Godin* 85 votes (35.42%)

Seat 3 – Holli Lair 159 votes (66.53%) Ramona Marion* 80 votes (33.47%)

Seat 4 – Brendan Adam* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Elwood Allard* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Tyler Rochon* (Elected by acclamation)

MRC des Collines Warden

Marc Carrière* (Elected by acclamation)

Municipality of Pontiac (4,912 registered voters)

Mayor – Roger Larose* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Jean Coté (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Scott McDonald (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Garry Dagenais* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Serge Laforest* 124 votes (62.94%) Lina Légaré 73 (37.06)

Seat 5 – Chantal Allen* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Jean Amyotte* (Elected by acclamation)