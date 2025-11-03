Giant Tiger
Conversation with the Candidates for Warden
October 29, 2025

Toller set to win third term as warden

Seven new mayors voted in

Jane Toller stands in front of the Spruceholme Inn in Fort-Coulonge after announcing her original decision not to run in the 2025 municipal elections, which she later reversed. Photo: Sophie Kuijper Dickson
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca
Read More

Preliminary election results published by MRC Pontiac indicate two-term warden Jane Toller is set to win a third. 

While final votes from the municipality of l’Île-du-Grand-Calumet have yet to be added to the tally, which was last updated at 2 a.m., at this time Toller has 2,338 votes across the MRC, over 600 more than runner-up Jean-Pierre Landry, who has 1,671 votes. 

Candidate Josey Bouchard has 1,605 votes, and Bruno St-Cyr has 462 votes. 

At the municipal level, voters in seven municipalities have elected new mayors to lead their councils. The results are as follows:



* incumbent, + outgoing from different position

Alleyn-et-Cawood (333 registered voters)

Mayor – Sidney Squitti+ 156 votes (82.54%) Carl Mayer* 33 votes (17.46%)

Seat 1 – Jessica Cayer (Elected by acclamation)



Seat 2 – Guy Bergeron* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Angela Giroux (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – James Giroux* 101 votes (54.01%) Ashley Miljour 86 votes (45.99%)

Seat 5 – Mona Giroux* 112 votes (60.22%) Maggie Early 74 votes (39.78%) 

Seat 6 – Amanda Peck (Elected by acclamation)

Bristol (1,128 registered voters)

Mayor – Valerie Twolan-Graham+ 312 votes (53.06%) Brent Orr* 276 votes (46.94%) 

Seat 1 – Steven Gray 317 votes (54.47%) Alex Mahon 265 votes (45.53%)

Seat 2 –  Archie Greer* 406 votes (70.12%) Angela Davis 140 votes (24.18%) Christine Rybak 33 votes (5.7%)

Seat 3 – Meaghan McConnell* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Greg Graham* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Nancy Crain 314 votes (53.49%) Kim Crawford* 273 votes (46.51%)

Seat 6 – Remo Pasteris 332 votes (57.34%) Randy Chabot 247 votes (42.66%) 

Bryson (540 registered voters)

Mayor – Joanne Ralston+ 138 votes (46.62%) Eric Harrington 126 votes (42.57%) Jian Zhang+ 32 votes (10.81%)

Seat 1 – David Miljour* 134 votes (46.05%) Christina Cameron 129 votes (44.33%) Kelly Nitschkie 28 votes (9.62%)

Seat 2 – Gerald Stewart 105 votes (35.84%) Suzanne Romain 92 votes (31.4%) Melanie Ostrom 78 votes (26.62%) Daphnie Cameron 18 votes (6.14%) 

Seat 3 – Serge Lance* (Elected by acclamation)Seat 4 – Marc Gauthier+ 166 votes (56.66%) Wayne Cameron* 127 votes (43.34%)

Campbell’s Bay (588 registered voters)

Mayor – Raymond Pilon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Leen Matthyssen* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Tim Ferrigan* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – D. J. Dagenais (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Stéphanie Hébert Shea* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Willy Rivet 194 votes (70.55%) Vince Belland 81 votes (29.45%)

Seat 6 – Suzanne Dubeau-Pilon* (Elected by acclamation)

Chichester (310 registered voters)

Mayor – Donald Gagnon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Dustin Denault* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Louis Schryer* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Jacques Fleury* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Chrissy Ann Payne* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Corey Bissonnette* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Cameron Montgomery 80 votes (61.54 per cent) Tony Kime 50 votes (38.46) 130 valid votes

Clarendon (1,199 registered voters)

Mayor – Edward Walsh* 321 votes (60.45%) Michael Hodgins 210 votes (39.55%) 

Seat 1 – Rick Younge* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Jeffrey Hannaberry 230 votes (43.31%) Jonathan Dagg* 221 votes (41.62%) Stephen Sharpe 80 votes (15.07%)

Seat 3 – Phillip Elliott* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Phillip Holmes* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Eric Smith* 299 votes (56.63%) Nicholas Murdock 229 votes (43.37%) 

Seat 6 – Mavis Hanna* (Elected by acclamation)

Fort-Coulonge (1,103 registered voters)

Mayor – Pierre Cyr 395 votes (59.04%) Philippe Ouellet+ 274 votes (40.96%)

Seat 1 – Dave Hérault* 501 votes (74.66%) Christine Francoeur+ 170 votes (25.34%) 

Seat 2 – Sylvain Fortin (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Gaétan Graveline* 401 votes (60.03%)Terry Charette 267 votes (39.97%) 

Seat 4 – Ian Dagenais (Elected by acclamation)

l’Île-du-Grand-Calumet (597 registered voters)

Mayor – Jean-Louis Corriveau* 176 votes (50.87%) Sylvain Tremblay 170 votes (49.13%)

Seat 1 – Brian Duval 190 votes (82.97%) Serge Newberry 39 votes (17.03%)

Seat 2 – Riley Griffin (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Chantal Corriveau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Jean-Guy Brousseau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Marcelle Dumouchel 176 votes (58.67%) Francine Tremblay 124 votes (41.33%)

Seat 6 – Adrienne Turgeon* (Elected by acclamation)

L’Isle-aux-Allumettes (1,340 registered voters)

Mayor – Corey Spence* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Mariette Sallafranque* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Patrick Fleming* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Ivan Schryer* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Adele Allard (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Brian Adam* 232 votes (57.14%) Jeremiah Nephin 174 votes (42.86%)

Seat 6 – Robert Chafe* (Elected by acclamation)

Litchfield (491 registered voters)

Mayor – Colleen Lariviere* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Terry Racine* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Courtney Harris* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Travis Corriveau 130 votes (81.76%) Oleksandra Oleszkiewicz 29 votes (18.24%)

Seat 4 – Rick Frost* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Emile Morin* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – John Stitt* (Elected by acclamation)

Mansfield-et-Pontefract (2,012 registered voters)

Mayor – Sandra Armstrong* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Daphne Laycock 571 votes (57.1%) Richard Morrissette* 429 votes (42.9%)

Seat 2 – Brian Boisvert* 534 votes (53.56%) Richard Pleau 463 votes (46.44%)

Seat 3 – Gilles Dionne 788 votes (78.56%) Ghislaine Fortin 215 votes (21.44%)

Seat 4 – Pierre Aubrey 527 votes (52.7%) Garry Ladouceur* 473 votes (47.3%)

Seat 5 – Colin LeBrun 582 votes (58.03%) Claudette Béland* 421 votes (41.97%) 

Seat 6 – Sébastien Denault* 683 votes (68.3%) Louise Belec 317 votes (31.7%) 

Otter Lake (1,055 registered voters)

Mayor – Jennifer Quaile* votes 384 (69.76%) Sonia St-Laurent 166 votes (30.24%)

Seat 1 – Vincent Jones (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Gerry Bimm (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Daniel Lamarche* 306 votes (56.56%) Natasha St-Aubin 235 votes (43.44%)

Seat 4 – Penny Dubeau* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Lionel Racine 362 votes (67.79%) Donna Roy 172 votes (32.21%)

Seat 6 – Robin Zacharias* 409 votes (74.91%) Valérie Lamoureux 137 votes (25.09%) 

Portage-du-Fort (238 registered voters)

Mayor – Kevin Murphy 98 votes (52.69%) Lynne Judd-Cameron* 88 votes (47.31%)

Seat 1 – Martin Hérault votes (%) Jacqueline McCallum votes (%)

Seat 2 – Nicole Thompson 106 votes (56.99%) Brooke Mallette* 80 votes (43.01%)

Seat 3 – Dominic Bisson* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Kim Elliott* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Cody Coughlin* 83 votes (44.86%) Robert McCallum 74 votes (40%)  Rodrigo Morante Tirado 28 votes (15.14%)

Seat 6 – Alan Farrell* 128 votes (69.19%) Jacques Desjardins 57 votes (30.81%)

Rapides-des-Joachims (115 registered voters)

Mayor – Roger Peter Lafond (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Stephany Rauche* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Dale Levesque 34 votes (52.31%) Noel Leclerc* 31 votes (47.69%)

Seat 3 – Anne-Marie Butler 44 votes (66.67%) Cassandra Burany 22 votes (33.33%)

Seat 4 – Kelsey Daly* (Elected by acclamation)

Shawville (registered voters)

Mayor – William McCleary* 428 votes (65.95%) Linda Davis 221 votes (34.05%) 

Seat 1 – Julien Gagnon* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Lyse-Ann Gregory Lacourse 462 votes (71.3%) Christine Armitage 186 votes (28.7%) 

Seat 3 – Lisa Taylor 467 votes (72.52%) Joanne Dumouchel 177 votes (27.48%) 

Seat 4 – Richard Armitage* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Inger Vandervelden Elliott 344 votes (53.5%) Randy Gagnon 299 votes (46.5%) 

Seat 6 – Katie Sharpe* 348 votes (53.87%) Cathy Meier 298 votes (46.13%) 

Sheenboro (273 registered voters)

Mayor – Doris Venasse Ranger* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Mary Beth Jones (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – John Brennan* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Michel Morency (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Jean Gleason (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Sara Lafreniere 92 votes (59.35%) Joann McCann Magill 63 votes (40.65%)

Seat 6 – Karen Shea* (Elected by acclamation)

Thorne (676 registered voters)

Mayor – Terrence Murdock 120 votes (38.71%) Karen- Daly Kelly* 95 votes (30.65%) Deborah Stafford+ 95 votes (30.65%)

Seat 1 – David Berry votes (%) John Ward votes (%)

Seat 2 – Marsha Bean* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Robert Blaskie* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Christine Anderson 154 votes (51.51%) Lisanne Erskine 145 votes (48.49%)

Seat 5 – Samantha Jane Renaud 162 votes (52.43%) Karen Dunlop, McIsaac 95 votes (30.74%) Todd Smith 52 votes (16.83%)

Seat 6 – Terri-lyn Blaskie 238 votes (78.03%) Norma Charette – Turcotte+ 67 votes (21.97%)

Waltham (375 registered voters)

Mayor – Jordan Evans 173 votes (72.69%) Odette Godin* 65 votes (27.31%)

Seat 1 – Chantal Fortin 130 votes (54.85%) Mark Burnett 107 votes (45.15%) 

Seat 2 – Francis Turner 155 votes (64.58%) Leonard Godin* 85 votes (35.42%) 

Seat 3 – Holli Lair 159 votes (66.53%) Ramona Marion* 80 votes (33.47%)

Seat 4 – Brendan Adam* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 5 – Elwood Allard* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Tyler Rochon* (Elected by acclamation)

MRC des Collines Warden

Marc Carrière* (Elected by acclamation)

Municipality of Pontiac (4,912 registered voters)

Mayor – Roger Larose* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 1 – Jean Coté (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 2 – Scott McDonald (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 3 – Garry Dagenais* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 4 – Serge Laforest* 124 votes (62.94%) Lina Légaré 73 (37.06)

Seat 5 – Chantal Allen* (Elected by acclamation)

Seat 6 – Jean Amyotte* (Elected by acclamation)

