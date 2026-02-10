Stuporbowl half-life

Dear Editor,

Our present-day civilization takes pride in blowing things up to the point where they are meaningless, time and energy-wasting nonsense. Take football, for instance. I don’t care a thing about it. I can’t imagine why anyone would go out of their way to watch big muscle bound millionaires slam into each other over a ball that isn’t even round. That game, which may be fun for a couple dozen kids to play on a vacant lot, has been inflated to gargantuan proportions and given significance beyond its actual entertainment or survival value. That’s the Stupobowl.

Now, that grandiose event has been interrupted by a lavish musical-theatrical extravaganza, where music is sacrificed along with athleticism to the idolatry of big-ism. I chose the option of not being there, and not watching it, and not really caring who was playing, who won, who was disrupting the proceedings with a parody of music. I’m not in the majority with these views, I know. Thousands of people watched the spectacle on site, and millions watched it on TV. Good for them.

Along with the insult to sport and music, this event carried loads of artificial political conflict, because a Spanish-speaking superstar was the headliner. MAGAbots just can’t handle that kind of rhythmic expression of life. Too bad, bots – this is everybody’s world, and it is diverse in cultural expression. The internet was ablaze for weeks ahead of the event, with opinions flying off in all directions, cancel culture flailing, to no avail. The event happened, many were joyously entertained, and I was safely out of the way of it all. As stated by the band Timbuk 3, “It’s the little things that make life such a big deal.”

Robert Wills, Shawville and Thorne