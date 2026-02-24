Shawville notes

Ash Wednesday was on Wed., Feb. 18. In the Western Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and falls 46 days before Easter Sunday. The date changes each year because Easter is on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Our sympathies to the Stark family on the loss of Jim on Feb. 15, at the age of 83.

Our deepest condolences to the Foran and Kelly families on the loss of Frances on Feb. 17, at the age of 93.

The Municipality of Shawville held their annual Winter Carnival on Saturday. Thank you to all the participants and volunteers. It was a great time.

Happy belated 66 birthday to Paul Dagenais from your family and friends.

Congratulations to all the Olympic athletes who represented Canada in Milan, Italy. We are especially proud of both the men’s and women’s hockey teams who gave it their all.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this week: Ken Bernard, Debbie Frost, Robyn Stafford, Donna MacRae-Bean, Suzanne Poirier, Lisa Orr, Carol Gregory, Mildred Bean, Roy Zimmerling, Meegan Hobbs and Stephen Hodgins.

The Shawville-Clarendon Library is having a St-Patrick’s Day draw on Mar. 17, at 11:00 a.m.. All current members are eligible. Its never too late to become a member of the Library.