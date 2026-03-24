Shawville Notes

Our condolences to the Sharpe family on the loss of Ruth on Feb. 28, at the age of 81 in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Our sympathies to the Barr and Stanley families on the loss of Claire on Mar. 18, at the age of 85.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating this week: Collette O’Malley, Heather Barr, Mary Nijveld-Hodgins, Georgia Golfinopoulos, Mary-Lou Sanftenberg and Eldon Ostrom.

Bravo to all who participated in the Rock of Ages musical this past week at Pontiac High School. It was a blast!

Congratulations to the Shawville Figure Skating Club who held their end of year show on Friday.

The Flying Elbows Tournament will begin Wed., Mar. 25 at 5:00 p.m. and will run until Sat., Mar. 28 at 11:00 p.m. at the Shawville Arena.

There are a few Kids Easter Workshops hosted by Parents Voice coming up on Sunday. Please check their Facebook page for details and time slots.

On Sun., Mar. 29, we will be celebrating the 6th Sunday of Lent which is Palm Sunday. Jesus had set his face resolutely towards Jerusalem. He knew the authorities were out for him because they considered him a blasphemer. They accused him of making himself equivalent to God because he forgave sinners. This Sunday commemorates his triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Palm Sunday begins Holy Week.