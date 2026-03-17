Shawville notes

Our condolences to the Pepin family on the loss of Margaret on Mar. 7, at the age of 65.

This past week we have had both freezing rain and 10 cm of snow. The weather this upcoming week is supposed to be rain and snow.

Happy birthday to the following people who are celebrating their special day this week: Ayden Hodgins, Doug Mayhew, Joan Belsher, Linda Young-Cain, Angela Jean-Marie, Janey Mayhew, Jared Hamilton, Sophie Cleroux, Levi Ardern and Peter Senack Jr.

The Pontiac Archives will be hosting “Our Irish Ancestors” presented by Dr. Thomas O’Neill on Wed., Mar. 18, at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome!

The Shawville Figure Skating Club is presenting “Under the Big Top” on Fri., Mar. 20, at 6:00 p.m.. Entry is free but donations are accepted.

The Shawville Parents Voice will be hosting Storytime with Amanda at the Shawville-Clarendon Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m..

This upcoming Sunday, we will be celebrating Passion Sunday, which is the fifth Sunday of Lent.

Connexions will be hosting an information session on Alzheimers at the CAP on Mon., Mar. 23, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.. This session will be for families and caregivers who support their loved ones.

The Municipality of Shawville will be collecting the radon detectors this week, up until Fri., Mar. 20 at 4:30 p.m., at the town hall.