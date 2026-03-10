Shawville notes

Our deepest condolences to the Trudel family on the loss of Peter on Feb. 22, at the age of 73.

Happy belated birthday to Addison Lacourse who celebrated his special day on Mar. 10.

The Weather Channel has a special weather statement issued for Wed., Mar. 11 and into Thurs., Mar. 12, with 10-20 millimetres of freezing rain expected. Please stay safe everyone.

Parents’ Voice and the Shawville-Clarendon Library will be hosting the Lego Club this Thursday from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the library. All are welcome!

Happy birthday to the following people who will be celebrating this upcoming week: Robert Lacourse, Janey MacDougall, Ken Kluke, Susan Stanley, Lucas Sicard, Benjamin Woodman, Dexter Lamothe and Bill Hobbs.

This Sunday will be the fourth Sunday of Lent and is called Laetare Sunday. Traditionally, this Sunday has been a day of celebration within the austere period of Lent.

There will be a Pop-Up Story and Craft with a St-Patrick’s theme hosted by The Parents’ Voice this Sunday at the CAP from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.. All ages are welcomed.

Happy St-Patrick’s Day to all our readers.