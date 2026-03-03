Shawville notes

Our deepest condolences to the Cummings and Devlin families on the loss of Shirley on Feb. 20, at the age of 77.

Happy belated birthday to Stephen Hodgins who celebrated his special day on Mar. 2.

March started with a cold and very sunny day. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the saying is if the weather is stormy and fierce, like a lion, at the start of the month, March will usually end with calm and mild temperatures.

The Pontiac Agricultural Society will be hosting a Mega Bingo on Wed., Mar. 4, at 7:00 p.m. situated at 215 Lang Street.

The third Sunday of Lent will be this Sunday. It represents the midpoint of Lent. It emphasizes repentance and spiritual renewal.

The Parents Voice of Shawville will be hosting dance classes starting on Wed., Mar. 11 for children aged 6-10. Check out their Facebook page for more info and to sign up.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Colleen Young, Colleen Erwin Powell, Myles Richardson, Linda Smart, Elaine Richardson, Warnie Richardson, Michael Schwartz and Blaine Foran.

The Municipality of Shawville has been advised by Hydro Québec that all the streetlights have now been repaired and are working properly. If any residents notice that a streetlight is still not working correctly, please let the Municipality know by sending an email at office@shawville.ca.

Please note that recycling and composting bins will be picked up on Tues., Mar. 3, by the town. Next week will be garbage and composting.