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July 9, 2026

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Shawville notes

Shawville notes

Lyse Lacourse
Shawville Social Notes

Our sympathies with the Kingdon family on the loss of Robert on June 23, at the age of 85.

Our condolences to the Hodgins and Draper families on the loss of Terry-Lyn on June 29, at the age of 65.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Potvin family on the loss of Earle on June 29, at the age of 90. Dr. Potvin was a beloved surgeon in our community.

Our condolences to the Thoms family on the loss of Roy on June 29, at the age of 91.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Newberry family on the loss of Marcel on July 1, at the age of 54.

Our sympathies to the Young family on the loss of Randall on July 2, 2026.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week:  Allen Bean, Teegan Tubman, Serena Lariviere Ferrigan, Ann Vanderlind, Betty Lou Trudeau, Marlene Sparling, Randy Eades and Rick Valin.

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