Shawville notes

Our sympathies to the Nicholls family on the loss of Frank on June 1, at the age of 89.

Our deepest condolences to the Blank family on the loss of Keith on June 7.

Happy birthday to the people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Veronique Jong, Kelly Beer, Dulcie Ardern, Robyn Germain, Karen Bertrand-Henderson, Mavis Hanna, Chantel McCormick and Mizzer Richardson.

Happy birthday across the miles to Charles Lawton who will be celebrating his birthday on Sun., June 21.

Until further notice the Bryson Boat Launch is closed due to Spring flooding.

Happy Father’s Day to all Fathers and Fathers figures who are caregivers and inspirations to their children. It will be celebrated on Sun., June 21, with family gatherings, barbecues and other activities.