Shawville – Lyse Lacourse

Thank you to all the volunteers and teams at the Pontiac Winter Classic which wrapped up this past weekend. It was a wonderful to see so many people out enjoying the hockey games.

The news of the tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge has left us shocked and deeply saddened. To the families who are mourning unimaginable loss, we send our most sincere condolences and strength. To the entire community, we share in your sorrow. May you find comfort in one another, and may compassion and support surround you in the days ahead.

Our sympathies to the Picard family on the loss of Alice on Feb. 10, at the age of 89.

Our deepest condolences to the Green family on the loss of Lowell on Feb.14, at the age of 90. Lowell was a popular broadcaster for CFRA in Ottawa.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Sylvie Sturgess-Smart, Sandra Dale, Craig Desabrais, Jason Potvin, Jared Hamilton, Sue Burle and Ken Bernard.

The Shawville Winter Carnival will take place this Saturday, Feb. 21. Weather permitting, join the Municipality of Shawville at the Shawville Fairgrounds beginning at 11:00 a.m. for sleigh rides, sliding, hot chocolate, hot dogs, and popcorn. Food available while supplies last.

Start your day on Saturday with a special event hosted by The Parents’ Voice at the Shawville-Clarendon Library.Storytime with a Firefighter will begin at 10:30 a.m. and it promises to be a fun activity for the whole family.

Be sure to support Shawville District Minor Hockey during their Home Closer Fundraiser Day in support of CHEO, and enjoy an exciting hockey game while you’re participating in all the activies on Saturday.

Ski Pontiac meets every Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bristol Auto, situated at 11 Front Street, Bristol. All are welcomed.