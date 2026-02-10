Shawville – Lyse Lacourse

This past weekend, we again had lower than normal temperatures seeing the windchills being -35 Celsius. Please keep warm or well dressed whenever going outdoors.

Our prayers go to the Morin family on the loss of Steve on Jan. 29.

Our sympathies to the Gregory family on the loss of John on Feb. 2, at the age of 50.

Our deepest sympathies go the the Frost family on the loss of Charlie on Feb. 2.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geremian family on the loss of Joseph on Feb. 2, at the age of 77. He was the DJ in the Pontiac for many occasions for 45 years.

The Shawville United Church’s Valentine’s Day Tea on Saturday did not disappoint. Always a great time. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this year’s event a success.

The Parents Voice Shawville will be hosting Valentine’s Day Workshops for children of various ages on Sun., Feb. 15. Check out their Facebook page for more details.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating their special day this upcoming week: Monica Dodson, Polly Pitt-Dagenais, Colleen Baird, Kendra Johnston, Terry-Lyn Hodgins and Donna Hodgins.

Happy 37th wedding anniversary to the love of my life, Robert Lacourse on Feb. 10.

Happy belated 12th birthday to Elea Campeau who celebrated on Feb. 9.

According to the two Canadian groundhogs, Wiarton Willie (Ontario) and Fred la Marmotte (Québec) we ca expect an early Spring.

Canadians will be glued to their televisions the next couple weeks to cheer on our athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics being held in Milan, Italy. Go Canada Go!

Due to the weather this past weekend, the Municipality of Shawville’s Winter Carnival has been rescheduled to Sat., Feb. 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shawville Arena.