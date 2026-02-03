Shawville – Lyse Lacourse

Congratulations to the Shawville Figure Skating Club wh participated in a competition the weekend of Jan. 22. Bravo!

Congratulations to the Pontiac Community Players for a successful run of the play Boeing Boeing held this past week.

Our sympathies to the Dubeau family on the loss of Andre on Jan. 21, at the age of 60.

Our deepest condolences to the Dagenais and Dufault families on the loss of Veronica at the age of 103.

The Pontiac Agricultural Society will be hosting its Bingo Night on Wed., Feb. 4, at 7:00 p.m. situated at 215 Lang Street.

The Shawville-Clarendon Library and the Parents Voice will be hosting the Lego Club on Thurs., Feb. 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the library.

The Municipality of Shawville will be hosting its Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 7, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Shawville Arena.

The Pontiac Arena Fund will be hosting a Trivia Night on Sat., Feb. 7, at the Quyon Community Centre at 7:00 p.m..

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: Melissa Smith, Danielle Hodgins, Inger Elliott, Taya Seguin-Dubeau and Julien Gagnon.