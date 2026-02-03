Giant Tiger
Take our 2025 Year End Survey
Current Issue

February 4, 2026

READ
PAST ISSUES
The Equity
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Download on the App Store
Download on Google Play
The Equity
Current Conditions in Shawville -7.8°C
DOWNLOAD OUR LATEST ISSUE

Shawville – Lyse Lacourse

The Equity
theequity@theequity.ca
Read More

Congratulations to the Shawville Figure Skating Club wh participated in a competition the weekend of Jan. 22. Bravo!

Congratulations to the Pontiac Community Players for a successful run of the play Boeing Boeing held this past week.

Our sympathies to the Dubeau family on the loss of Andre on Jan. 21, at the age of 60. 

Our deepest condolences to the Dagenais and Dufault families on the loss of Veronica at the age of 103. 

The Pontiac Agricultural Society will be hosting its Bingo Night on Wed., Feb. 4, at 7:00 p.m. situated at 215 Lang Street.

The Shawville-Clarendon Library and the Parents Voice will be hosting the Lego Club on Thurs., Feb. 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the library.

The Municipality of Shawville will be hosting its Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 7, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Shawville Arena.

The Pontiac Arena Fund will be hosting a Trivia Night on Sat., Feb. 7, at the Quyon Community Centre at 7:00 p.m..

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: Melissa Smith, Danielle Hodgins, Inger Elliott, Taya Seguin-Dubeau and Julien Gagnon.

How to Share on Facebook

Unfortunately, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has blocked the sharing of news content in Canada. Normally, you would not be able to share links from The Equity, but if you copy the link below, Facebook won’t block you!

More Interesting News