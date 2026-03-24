Quyon Notes

Our community was saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Murdock last week. Tom and his wife Leona have had a long-standing reputation for excellence in business, as they ran Murdock Glass for many years together, and only just retired in the past few years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Leona, their daughters, and all of Tom’s loved ones at this sad time. He will be missed.

There has been exciting news of a new business coming to town, as Melanie McCann-Lang has announced her plans to open Maisons Modèles in Quyon in the near future. Coming soon to the McCann store location on Clarendon Street in Quyon, this will be a new destination for curated finishing materials, paint, tile, and design inspiration. Their goal is to help homeowners, cottagers and contractors create spaces they truly love. The showroom is still under renovation with an anticipated opening in April. This is such exciting news for the Pontiac, and we are wishing Melanie and her team all the best as she brings her vision to life.

Last Thursday evening, I had the pleasure of attending this year’s musical event at Pontiac High School, as the cast performed an amazing production of Rock of Ages. I was so impressed with the talent, confidence, and showmanship of the students who participated in this year’s production. Hats off to the whole cast and crew on another superb show. It was absolutely phenomenal!

On Friday evening, the Shawville Figure Skating Club hosted their year-end showcase, “Under the Big Top”. The performances featured a circus theme that was enjoyed by all who attended. The figure skating from all ages was fantastic, and it was the cherry on top of another amazing season for our area’s local skaters. Well done to all involved!

Birthday wishes are going out to Ruby Fraser, Terry Hamilton, and Kirk Richardson, all celebrating on Mar. 27. Happy birthday to Oliver Schwartz on the 28th, to Sally Cavan on the 29th, and to Don Stanley on the 30th. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.

The Quyon Legion is hosting their annual Easter Bingo this coming Sat., Mar. 28. Doors open at 1 p.m., with the Bingo starting at 2 p.m. The prizes include turkeys, hams, and cash. This is always a favourite event in town, and I’m sure it will be a great success. To get your advance tickets, contact Vicky at 613-296-3440.

A big congratulations to my niece, Danica Provost, as she and her volleyball teammates at Darcy McGee High School were the RSEQ silver medallists on Sunday afternoon. What an amazing finish for Danica and her team. As her high school volleyball days come to a close, our family is so proud of her accomplishments in this sport that she has loved so much. Way to go Dan!