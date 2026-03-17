Quyon notes

Congratulations to Gregory Wilkinson and Stephanie Marcus, as they welcomed a baby boy on Mar. 10. They named their son Myles, and he is a little brother for Hayden. Wishing the whole family all the best as they settle in with their new bundle of joy.

Our deepest sympathies are extended to the Dagenais family, as Scotty Dagenais passed away on Mar. 11. Scotty was a few years younger than me in school, but I remember him well, and I was so sorry to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his loved ones at this devastating time.

This past Fri., Mar. 13, a Stag & Doe was held at the Quyon Community Centre in honour of Mackayla Bruce and Justin Dagenais. There was a big crowd of family and friends out to celebrate with the happy couple, as well as kick off a big weekend of St. Pat’s celebrations in Quyon. It was a fantastic evening of fun. Wishing Mack and Justin all the best as their big day quickly approaches.

On Saturday, the Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted their annual Irish Tea at the Quyon Community Centre. Thankfully, the snow that had blown in the evening before ended just in time, and we had a beautiful afternoon for the tea. Many thanks to all who came out in their finest green to join us for sandwiches and sweets. The winners of the draw hosted by the UCW were: Cheryl McCleary, who won the St. Patrick’s Day quilted table runner and a green travel mug; Lindsay Hamilton won the St. Pat’s Basket of Green; and Denis Renaud was the winner of the Spa Basket. It was a very successful fundraiser for the church, and we are grateful to all for their support.

Next up that day was the annual St. Pat’s Kitchen Party at the Quyon Legion, which is always a big hit with the locals. Music was provided by some of our finest talent in the community, including Donald Foran, Joe Bennett, Arnold Trudeau, Garry Cummings, and many more. The Legion also served up a delicious pulled pork on a bun feast for all who gathered. I hear it was a fantastic day full of shenanigans!

On Sunday morning, the Quyon Lions Club hosted their monthly breakfast at the Quyon Community Centre. This month was sponsored by the Quyon Community Association. It was yet another yummy brunch, including eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, homefries, and pancakes. We have so come to look forward to this each month. They also held a contest, in which the attendee dressed in the best green would win four free tickets to an upcoming breakfast. The big winner was Maurice Grenon, and I was there to see him in person – he was definitely deserving of his winnings! The breakfasts will continue to be held on the third Sunday of each month, so be sure to mark your calendars and support our Quyon Lions.

Of course, Gavan’s Hotel was the place to be on Sunday afternoon, as the crowds descended upon the hotel in droves, with folks decked out in their very best St. Patrick’s Day green. Gail Gavan hosted the festivities, with music and dancing all day long on both the stage in the Shamrock Lounge, and also in a kitchen party-style in the Pub. Louis Schryer, The Ryans, the Pauline Brown Dancers, Lorne Daley, Lindsay Daley, Virgina Schwartz, and so many more entertained throughout the day. It is the best St. Pat’s party in the Valley, and this year was no different! Kudos to the staff at Gavan’s for keeping this tradition going. It truly is a legendary party.

Birthday wishes are going out to Michael McCann and Tayler Campbell on Mar. 19, and to Annie Schwartz on the 21st. Happy birthday to Brittany Ramsay on the 22nd, and to Clark and Jared Hamilton, who share their day on the 23rd. We also have wishes going out to Tianna Young on the 23rd, and to Courtney Stanley on the 24th. Happy days to all who are celebrating this week.