March 11, 2026

Quyon notes

Jilian Young
Quyon Social Notes

Congratulations to the figure skaters from Shawville who attended the Vaudreuil Invitational this past weekend. I saw photos and video on Facebook of the performances of both Molly Dowe and Kenzie Smith, and they did an amazing job. A big shout out to Molly, Kenzie, and all of their friends who competed this weekend.

I hope all of the local students, teachers, and school staff enjoyed their March Break this past week. A group of students from Pontiac High School spent their break on a trip to Italy, which I’m sure was an incredible experience. Hoping they had a wonderful time and we are so glad they made it safely home.

Birthday wishes are going out to Charlie Milford, turning two on Mar. 12, and to Faith Hamilton, also celebrating on the 12th. Happy birthday to Maddox and Zayden Alexander, as well as Donna Provost, all on the 13th. Special 80th birthday wishes are going out to Ellard Kennedy, as he marks this big birthday on the 15th. We also have birthday wishes going out to Ryan Woermke, celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day. Blessings to all marking special occasions this week.

This upcoming weekend is a big one in Quyon, with many ways to kick off the St. Paddy’s Day celebrations. First up is the Quyon Pastoral Charge’s annual Irish Tea, which will be held on Sat., Mar. 14, at the Quyon Community Centre from noon until 2 p.m.. We are looking forward to getting out the china cups and tea pots and serving up delicious sandwiches and sweets. Wear your green and plan to join us for tea.

The Quyon Legion will also be gearing up for St. Pat’s with their Kitchen Party on Mar. 14, starting at 2 p.m.. Entertainment will be provided by Arnold Trudeau, Garry Cummings, Donald Foran, Joe Bennett, and Mark Helmer. It is always a fantastic party at the Legion, you don’t want to miss it.

On Sun., Mar. 15, the legendary St. Patrick’s Day party celebration will be held at Gavan’s Hotel, with a full day of fun starting at 1 p.m.. Gail Gavan, Louis Schryer, The Ryans, the Pauline Brown Dancers, Lorne Daley, and many more will be on-stage throughout the day to entertain the crowd. You can’t beat the festivities at Gavan’s. Quyon is ready to go green!

