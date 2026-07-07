Quyon notes

It was such a fun week in Quyon, with so many activities and events going on. On Tuesday, the Quyon Community Association put on a fantastic Canada Day parade, with many vibrant and festive entries taking part. It was wonderful to once again see the Ottawa Caledonian Pipes & Drums band leading the parade, and then a fabulous turn-out of local community groups, businesses, and families following along the parade route. The Maple Leaf was proudly on display as the town turned out with plenty of red and white to celebrate. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans that evening, as storms moved in not long after the parade, and eventually the QCA was forced to shut down plans for the fireworks. The fireworks have been postponed to a future date, and more information on when that will be will be shared as soon as plans are finalized. Stay tuned, it will be worth the wait!

On Thurs., July 2, Gavan’s Hotel was the place to be, as they celebrated their 80th anniversary with a kitchen party led by Gail Gavan and friends. There was a great crowd out despite the heat to enjoy the wings and $0.80 Labatt Draft specials. The music had everyone up dancing and having a terrific time. It is always a great party when Gail is in town to lead the fun. Hats off to the staff at Gavan’s for hosting such a fun night.

Sat., July 4 was the big show in town, as the Quyon Tractor & Truck Pull was held at the fairgrounds. People came from far and wide to enjoy the show, which started later this year, at 3 p.m., with the action running well into the evening. There were also bouncy houses, food vendors, music, and fun for all who attended. Following the Pull, Gavan’s Hotel had Larry, Arnold, and Brian on-stage to entertain all who wanted to keep the party going. The weather co-operated and it was a fun-filled day from start to finish. A big shout-out to the Quyon Tractor & Truck Pull organizers for all of their hard work and effort to host this event. It is such a big day in our community, and it is always so well done. Congratulations on another successful Pull!

I’d like to offer my deepest sympathy to Liz Draper and her family on the passing of her mother, Terry Lyn Hodgins, on June 29. Liz is my main contact at THE EQUITY for submitting this column each week, and I have been holding her and her loved ones in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Our condolences are also going out to the family and friends of Randy Young, as he passed away on July 2. Randy was a good friend to many in our community, and he will be dearly missed. Heartfelt sympathies to his wife Patti and to all who loved him.

Birthday wishes are extended to Nova-Mae McCann and Paul Lang, as they are celebrating on July 8. Happy birthday also to Everett Hamilton and Axl Orr, both on the 9th. Best wishes to all who are marking special occasions this week.

Congratulations to Louann Gibeault, as she recently reached a big milestone of working at the Quyon Family Centre for 20 years. Louann has been such a big part of the Family Centre, and especially over the past year, she has put her heart and soul into keeping the doors open and the services going for families in our community during a very difficult time when funding was lost. Well done, Louann! Wishing you many more happy years at the Family Centre.