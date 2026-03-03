Quyon notes

Congratulations to Mandy Renaud and Ben Dubeau, as they welcomed a baby boy recently. They named their sweet boy Evan Liam, and he is a baby brother for Ava. Wishing the whole family all the best.

Our condolences to Garry Cummings and family on the passing of Shirley Cummings on Feb. 20 in her 77th year. Thoughts and prayers are with all of her loved ones as they grieve.

Happy Birthday to Maureen McKenny, as she celebrates on Mar. 4, and to Brooks Curley, turning three on the 5th. We also have birthday wishes going out to Hollie Leach, Bill Young, and MacKenzie Barr, celebrating on Mar. 10. Happy days to all who are celebrating this week.

This coming Friday, one of my very favourite performers is back in town again, as Jessica Pearson will be playing in the pub at Gavan’s Hotel. The Friday night shows at Gavan’s are free of charge, and they are always a great time. Looking forward to singing and dancing along with friends again this Friday night.

There seems to be some debate as to whether or not March came in like a lion. There wasn’t any snow or precipitation, but it sure did bring some bitterly cold temperatures. I still think March came in more like a lamb, so it will be interesting to see what the end of the month brings.

What the month of March does bring is plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Quyon. On Mar. 14, the young women of the Quyon Pastoral Charge invite you to join us for the annual Irish Tea, which will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the Quyon Community Centre. Don your green as we get out the fancy china tea cups, and we will be serving delicious sandwiches and sweets. The UCW will also be selling tickets on Irish-themed baskets. We hope to see many friendly faces out that day.

Following the tea, you can head on over to the Quyon Legion, where they will be hosting their annual St. Pat’s Kitchen Party starting at 2 p.m.. Entertainment will be provided by Donald Foran, Garry Cummings, Arnold Trudeau, Joe Bennett, and Mark Helmer. It is always the best way to get in the St. Paddy’s Day spirit.

On Sun., Mar. 15, Gavan’s Hotel will be the place to be, as they hold the most legendary St. Patrick’s Day party in the Valley. Doors will open at noon, with the party starting at 1 p.m., featuring Gail Gavan, Louis Schryer, The Ryans, The Pauline Brown Dancers, Lorne Daley, and more. It’s a celebration that can’t be beat, and folks come from far and wide to enjoy it. There is so much fun to look forward to.