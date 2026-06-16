Quyon notes

Congratulations to Mackayla Bruce and Justin Dagenais, as they were married on Sat., June 13, at Pine Lodge. It was a beautiful day for this wonderful young couple, surrounded by family and friends as they became husband and wife. We had a fantastic time at their reception, and it was such a fun night. Wishing Mr. and Mrs. Dagenais a lifetime of love and happiness together!

The “Ride for Hope” Poker Run was held on Saturday in support of Ava, a young girl in the Quyon area who has Cystic Fibrosis. The money raised from this event and other fundraisers in the community will be going towards a percussion vest, which will help Ava be able to breathe better. The Poker Run welcomed ATV’s, cars, trucks and motorcycles to take park, as they departed from Gavan’s Hotel, and made stops at the Campbell’s Bay Legion, Scooter’s Bar & Grill, and Ladysmith Hotel. They returned to Gavan’s for dinner and music at the end of the day. Kudos to Paul Desjardins and Elizabeth Kluke for organizing this event in support of Ava and her family.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered at the Quyon Community Centre to celebrate Eddie McCann’s upcoming 70th birthday. A delicious light lunch was served, and everyone enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with the birthday boy. Wishing Eddie all the best on this milestone occasion.

Birthday wishes are going out to Juniper Young on June 17, and to Molly Dowe on the 18th. Happy birthday to my niece Neve Young and cousin Ryla Platt, both celebrating on June 21st. We also have birthday wishes going out to Rory Armitage and Randy Labadie, also on the 21st. Blessings to all celebrating this week.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Stephanie Kilbride and her family on the passing of her father, Frank Nicholls, on June 1. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this sad time.

There was a delightful transformation in town over the weekend, as the Quyon Community Association spent time on Saturday putting up the festive red and white Canada Day banners around the village. They are always such a welcome addition as they are gearing up for the annual Canada Day festivities on June 30. The parade will be held at 7 p.m. that evening, followed by activities in the park for children and the legendary fireworks display at the Ottawa River at dusk. I am already looking forward to it!

Gavan’s Hotel is going to keep the celebrations going that week, as they are hosting an 80th Anniversary bash on July 2. Gail Gavan will be there along with Mike Ryan and Marc Richard to host a kitchen party, and they welcome anyone who would like to join in to bring their instruments. Gavan’s will also be offering $0.80 Labatt Draft and wing specials to celebrate. It sounds like it’s going to be a great night, you won’t want to miss it.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge is hosting their annual Church Picnic this Sunday, June 21, at the park in Quyon. A short, kid-friendly service will be held at 10:30 a.m., and then rather than having the usual potluck lunch afterwards, we will be going inside to support the Quyon Lions Club’s monthly breakfast. We are looking forward to not only the camp-themed service, but also enjoying the yummy brunch as well. All are welcome.

Wishing all of the wonderful dads out there a very Happy Father’s Day on June 21. We hope you enjoy your day with your families.