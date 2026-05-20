Quyon notes

What a lovely May long weekend it was! The weather finally warmed up enough to enjoy being outdoors, although it did seem to also bring along with it seasonal allergies for me. Despite that, I definitely enjoyed feeling a little warmth and sunshine, as I’m sure many others did too. I hope you all enjoyed it.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jamie Horner, as he passed away on May 11 in his 85th year. Jamie was a long-time member of the local farming community, and he and his wife Barbara moved to Shawville in retirement years, yet always maintained their ties to Quyon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children Moyra, Grant, and all of Jamie’s loved ones.

The grand opening of Maisons Modèles, Quyon’s newest business, was held on Saturday, and it was a wonderfully successful day for owners Melanie McCann and Paul Lang. For the past few months, I’ve had a front row seat to watch the transformation across the street as the building that I always call “the McCann store” became the latest chapter of family business. What a stunning transformation it has been. After seeing all of the hard work, late nights, and emotional and physical energy that went into this new business, it was an absolute delight to see the grand opening celebrations unfold on Saturday. There were so many visitors and so much excitement. The Quyon Lions Club also held a fundraising barbeque, raising over $900 towards community initiatives. Visitors were treated to a gift bag and were entered to win door prizes, with the grand prize won by Melanie Walls. Congratulations to Melanie and Paul and all of their family and friends who have been working endlessly to launch their design centre. The store looks absolutely amazing, and it is so fantastic to have this beautiful new business in Quyon.

On Sunday morning, the Quyon Lions Club brought back their monthly breakfast after pausing last month due to the high waters around the community centre. It was great to be back enjoying the delicious brunch, which was sponsored this month by Mountainview Turf and Homegrown Garden Centre. We always really enjoy it. Many thanks to the Lions Club for their hard work in putting this on for the community.

Adding to the excitement in town over the long weekend was the annual Rumble By the River Bike Polo event at the Quyon rink, which draws a large crowd of Bike Polo enthusiasts to town. This year also featured the Rumble By the River Party at Gavan’s on Saturday night with live music provided by several bands, including Sociably High. I hope all who took in this event had a great time.

Birthday wishes are going out to Betty Kennedy on May 22, and to Sheena Hudson and Hailey Berube on the 23rd. Happy birthday to Beth Lang and Meghan Foran, both celebrating on the 25th. Best wishes to all who are marking special occasions this week.

The Onslow Home and School Committee are currently running their fundraising online auction, with many great items up for bid. The Auction will be running until Mon., May 25, and you can find it in their Facebook group: “Onslow Home and School Auction 2026”. Be sure to check it out and show your support for Onslow School.