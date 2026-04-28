Quyon notes

Congratulations to Clancey (Keon) and Dillon Harrison on the arrival of their baby girl on Apr. 21. They have named her Davie James, and she is a little sister for Blake and Marlee-Jo. Proud grandparents are Kellie and Davey Keon and John Harrison. Wishing the whole family all the best with their sweet girl.

Best wishes are also going out to Kelly O’Connell and Shaun Linder, as they welcomed a baby girl on Apr. 25. Her name is Darla Sue-Jean, and she is a baby sister for Shamus. Congratulations to all on the safe arrival of their little girl.

This past Sunday, I had the opportunity to lead the worship service for the Quyon Pastoral Charge at Quyon United Church. This is something I have done a few times in the past, but it had been quite a while since I had led service, and I really enjoyed it. It was great to have a congregation of friendly, supportive faces in attendance as I centred the service around the theme of The Good Shepherd. I had some fun relaying a few of the stories I’ve heard around Mountainview about the sheep, and navigating how to care for them. A big thank you to my church family for being there and for their encouragement.

Birthday wishes are going out to Jennifer McBane on Apr. 29, and to her son Ryan Barr on May 1. We also have birthday wishes going out to Debbie Earl on the 3rd, and to Caryl McCann-Côté on the 4th. Happy days to all who are celebrating this week.

It was terribly disappointing on Saturday to watch my Ottawa Senators fall from the playoffs in a 4 game sweep to Carolina. We had been so excited to see them make the playoffs, and it was over far too quickly. However, the Ottawa Charge women’s hockey team are advancing to the playoffs in the PWHL, so we still have a local team to cheer for. Go Charge!