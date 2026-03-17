Pontiac paints the town green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations took the Pontiac by storm this weekend.
As always, Quyon led the Pontiac in St. Paddy’s spirit, kicking off the weekend with a tea organized by the Quyon Pastoral Charge. The event brought in close to 100 green-clad guests who gathered for tea, sweets and sandwiches at the Quyon Community Centre.
Celebrations then continued a block away at the Quyon Legion, where Arnold Trudeau and friends played an afternoon of kitchen party tunes. The band’s spirited renditions of crowd favourites as well as some Irish jigs and reels had the crowd’s toes tapping. Former Quyon resident, 93-year-old fiddler Carl Trudeau, joined the band for a few songs, earning the admiration of the Quyon crowd.
In the evening, two dances kept the party going for those in other parts of the county. Shawville’s United Church Hall hosted no fewer than six live musical acts, while Sheenboro’s Parish Hall played host to a St. Paddy’s shin-dig organized by the Sheenboro Recreation Association. Organizers at the Sheenboro dance said it was the first such dance since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the turnout did not disappoint.
As per tradition, the weekend’s celebrations wrapped up back in Quyon at Gavan’s Hotel, which marked its 80th year hosting the annual St. Patrick’s Day party.
Over the course of the afternoon, many longtime Gavan’s performers graced the venue’s stage, including members of the Daley family – one of Quyon’s original musical clans back in the ‘50s – and Cal Cummings, who has been singing on stage at Gavan’s for over fifty years, since he was only 14 years old.
“My dad would always want the best dancers, the best musicians,” said host Gail Gavan to the crowd, speaking of her father Lennox Gavan, who purchased the hotel with his wife Marguerite in 1946.
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