February 11, 2026

One person dead in Hwy 17 crash near Renfrew 

OPP
Sophie Kuijper Dickson
sophie@theequity.ca
Read More

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 between Storyland Road and Renfrew’s Bruce Street. 

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. 

Police have reported that one of the drivers, a 77-year-old male from Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene, and that four people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The stretch of highway between Storyland Road and Bruce Street was reopened to the public Wednesday evening, after being closed most of the day to allow for a thorough investigation.

Police are requesting that anybody with information that could assist the investigation, such as dashcam footage, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This story was last updated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.

