Note to Readers: Canada Post Strike

Canada Post has begun a strike that will impact the delivery of The Equity. While this disruption is beyond our control, we remain committed to keeping our community informed.

We had previously announced that The Equity will be increasing in size effective October 1st, with a corresponding change in prices for new subscribers. In light of the disruption, we are postponing these changes until we can guarantee delivery of your newspaper.

For the duration of the strike, theequity.ca will be the best place to stay up to date on your local Pontiac news.

We will still continue to produce the news that matters to you and publish it in our newspaper, which will be available to purchase at many local dépanneurs and corner stores across the Ottawa Valley:







BRYSON

Dépanneur Express

Marché Bryson Mart CALUMET ISLAND

Tammie Berard Dépanneur CAMPBELL’S BAY

Croghans (Langfords)

Mike Deans CHAPEAU

Conroy’s Grocery

Dubeau Grocery



FORT COULONGE

Bower’s Freshmart LADYSMITH

Four Seasons / Bretzlaff’s Store LUSKVILLE

Dépanneur Générale Luskville OTTER LAKE

Dépanneur Beauchamp

Dépanneur Coin Picanoc PORTAGE

Dépanneur Thompson



SHAWVILLE

Ahmad Hassan Pharmacy

Café 349

Canadian Tire

Giant Tiger

J&J’s Gas Bar

Jamie’s Valu-Mart

Langfords Grocery ARNPRIOR

Antrim Truck Stop AYLMER

Uniprix PEMBROKE

Pembroke Esso RENFREW

Dahl’s Coin Laundry

Renfrew Metro

Subscribers will still have access to all of our content online, and will receive their newspaper once the strike is resolved. If you are a print subscriber and would like to pick up a complimentary copy, you can stop by in person at The Equity, 133 Rue Centre, Shawville.

We hope for a quick resolution and a return to regular delivery as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and your continued support of your local newspaper.