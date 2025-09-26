Note to Readers: Canada Post Strike

Canada Post has begun a strike that will impact the delivery of The Equity. While this disruption is beyond our control, we remain committed to keeping our community informed.
We had previously announced that The Equity will be increasing in size effective October 1st, with a corresponding change in prices for new subscribers. In light of the disruption, we are postponing these changes until we can guarantee delivery of your newspaper.
For the duration of the strike, theequity.ca will be the best place to stay up to date on your local Pontiac news.
We will still continue to produce the news that matters to you and publish it in our newspaper, which will be available to purchase at many local dépanneurs and corner stores across the Ottawa Valley:
BRYSON
Dépanneur Express
Marché Bryson Mart
CALUMET ISLAND
Tammie Berard Dépanneur
CAMPBELL’S BAY
Croghans (Langfords)
Mike Deans
CHAPEAU
Conroy’s Grocery
Dubeau Grocery
FORT COULONGE
Bower’s Freshmart
LADYSMITH
Four Seasons / Bretzlaff’s Store
LUSKVILLE
Dépanneur Générale Luskville
OTTER LAKE
Dépanneur Beauchamp
Dépanneur Coin Picanoc
PORTAGE
Dépanneur Thompson
SHAWVILLE
Ahmad Hassan Pharmacy
Café 349
Canadian Tire
Giant Tiger
J&J’s Gas Bar
Jamie’s Valu-Mart
Langfords Grocery
ARNPRIOR
Antrim Truck Stop
AYLMER
Uniprix
PEMBROKE
Pembroke Esso
RENFREW
Dahl’s Coin Laundry
Renfrew Metro
Subscribers will still have access to all of our content online, and will receive their newspaper once the strike is resolved. If you are a print subscriber and would like to pick up a complimentary copy, you can stop by in person at The Equity, 133 Rue Centre, Shawville.
We hope for a quick resolution and a return to regular delivery as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and your continued support of your local newspaper.