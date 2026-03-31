MRC Pontiac staffing challenges

Dear Editor,

I agree with the editor that employees might not feel respected. I suggest two other factors may also be at play.

When there is rapid and great turnover of staff, it is not always because of better paying jobs elsewhere. Not all jobs are portable nor better paying elsewhere as are the nursing type jobs alluded to.

Other things often come into play like mismatched hiring practices. Poor interviewing techniques where prospective employees aren’t being properly vetted can lead to a mismatch and to people quitting. Applicants usually know what the salary is when they apply. If they aren’t being honest in their salary expectations, that should be discovered in the job interview. Desperation to fill a position should also never be the reason for hiring someone that is a mismatch.

A high rate of turnover often points to a toxic work environment. Work is rarely just about the money. Joy, satisfaction, recognition and respect are what people also want from their work. That was something the editor pointed out in her editorial.

My suggestion is that the high turnover rate be examined by the full council of mayors as a point majeur. If there is dysfunction, uncover it. If there is toxicity, examine it.

Create a plan that will address the issues; create measurable milestones to correcting them; and review progress on a regular schedule.

Workplace issues are not new. It takes a safe, accepting environment for people to speak their truths, one where there is absolutely no retribution for being honest and genuinely wanting to work on creating harmony in the workplace.

Judith Spence, Clarendon