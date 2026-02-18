Military exercises in Luskville this weekend

The Régiment de Hull will be conducting military exercises on a section of land behind the Luskville Town Hall this weekend (Feb. 20-22), and has asked that the public keep its distance.

According to a statement the regiment issued on Feb. 18, soldiers will be using private property situated behind the town hall (325 chem. de l’Hôtel de Ville) to conduct tactical exercises in winter conditions, and will be using blank ammunition.

“Local residents may see military vehicles, hear small arms fire and explosives, and observe armed soldiers,” the statement reads. “No live ammunition will be used. However, we ask the public not to approach the exercise area.”

Regimental spokesperson Second Lt. Antoine Ouellon said that between 35 and 45 personnel will take part.

“The exercise will include the establishment of a command post and territorial defence maneuvers,” he wrote. “Personnel will be required to perform tactical tasks related to the protection and defence of a command post within a structured and realistic framework.”

The regiment is an armoured unit of the 34th Canadian Brigade Group, an army reserve brigade that operates in Hull, as well as Montreal and Rouyn-Noranda.

“The area will be cleaned up and restored to its original condition at the end of the exercise,” the statement notes.