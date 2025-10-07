Employee passes away at ESSC

Students at École secondaire Sieur-de-Coulonge were sent home early on Tuesday, Oct. 7, due to the death of an employee at the school that day.

The school confirmed the death, which occurred earlier in the morning, in an email circulated to parents on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we are informing you that an employee has died earlier today at l’École secondaire Sieur-de-Coulonge,” stated the email, sent out at 1 p.m.

Students were bussed home, and parents advised to come pick up their children due to what the school called an “exceptional situation.”







“We would like to assure you that neither students nor staff are in danger,” read the email.

Centre de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l’Outaouais communications person Monia Lirette said she had no further details at the time of publication.

This story will be updated as we receive further information.